Johnny Manziel Says He’s Focused On His ‘Job’ And ‘Not Letting Anything Get’ To Him Amid Rumored Marriage Issues

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared to subtly address rumored problems with his marriage after a Friday practice.

Johnny Football is married to Bre Tiesi, who recently scrubbed any reference of him from her Instagram, and he deleted his entire account. She also appeared to pretty much confirm speculation that she left him during exchanges in the Instagram comment section. You can see screenshots of her going off here, thanks to Busted Coverage. At one point she even claimed that she is the reason Manziel is even alive. It’s a wild exchange. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

With all that happening, Manziel is set to play his first AAF game this Sunday night against the Birmingham Iron. With all this going on speculation running wild, the Texas A&M legend doesn’t seem too concerned.

Manziel told the media the following Friday about a conversation with assistant coach David Lee, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Jason Munz:

Everybody goes through stuff. It was just a personal conversation about not letting anything get to me. Continuing to come out here, focus on my job and try to be a great teammate. Continuing dropping hints and notes of how I can continue to be a better person and eliminate some of the mistakes I made in my life in the past — and actually learn from them … A lot of times in the past, I’m not able to block out certain things in my life. It all affects me and gets to me and from there, it’s a trickle-down effect. I have a good coaching staff here that supports me and cares about me as a person. I want to be a good person with morals and values, and I feel like I’m in a situation here where I can learn from people with those things.

Well, I think it’s safe to say there’s some apparent issues in his personal life, but he really can’t focus on that right now.

Manziel has been gifted with another opportunity in football. Right now, that has to be what he’s locked in on, and it sounds like that’s the case.

I’m also sure it’s not easy to have your wife publicly going off on social media. That’s a massive distraction if I’ve ever seen one. Luckily, it sounds like he’s got some good coaches around him ready to assist in anyway they can.

Now, we’ll have to see how many snaps he takes Sunday when the Express take on the Iron. We already know he’s not starting, but it does sound like he’ll get some reps.

Check it out on the NFL Network Sunday night if you’re looking for a little break from March Madness.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter