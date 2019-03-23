Kid Rock Plays Golf With President Trump

President Donald Trump spent Saturday afternoon at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. playing a round of golf with musician Kid Rock.

“Another great day on the links!” Kid Rock tweeted. “Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock.”

An avid golfer who is known to often mix his play with work, the president has played the game with a gamut of notaries, from professionals like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to politicians like Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul to world leaders like Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kid Rock is a notable exception to the many liberal celebrities and musicians who are vocal enemies of the president and his policies. (RELATED: Kid Rock Points To White House Media, Tells Them Exactly What He Thinks Of Their Trump Coverage)

