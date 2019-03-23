Los Angeles Lakers Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention Friday night after a loss to the Nets.

ESPN reported the following Saturday morning:

After the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs only five times in the first 65 years of the franchise’s existence, Friday’s 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets officially eliminated them from postseason contention for the sixth straight year. At 31-41, L.A. is now a game worse than it was a season ago with 10 games left to play. That team, of course, did not have LeBron James.

Things really couldn’t have gone worse for the Lakers this season. There’s not a single scenario I can envision where things could have fell apart in a more hilarious fashion.

LeBron walked off the court early in one game, bounced a ball into a broadcast in another and it just turned into a comedy of errors. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

I have no idea what the answer is for the Lakers. What I do know for sure is that this season was an unmitigated disaster on every single front.

You know things have gone horribly wrong when you get the best player in basketball, and then everything falls apart. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Fail Compilation Video Goes Viral On Twitter)

They’ve only won 31 games as the season nears a close! How is it possible to be so bad with LeBron James on the roster. It doesn’t make sense at all.

Better luck next year! It couldn’t possibly go any worse than this one did!

