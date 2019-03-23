Lucy Robson Shares New Golf Trick Shot Video On Instagram

Your first name

Lucy Robson shared a new trick shot video Saturday morning, and this one was a bit mind-boggling.

Everybody knows that Robson is great with a golf club. It’s one of the main reasons she’s such a star online. She just has an unreal ability to pull off trick shots. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

However, this new routine is on a different level. She stacked up a ton of clear cups and chipped balls in one after another. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Mar 23, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

How does she do it? How does she always manage to impress with these videos? I don’t think I could pull that off if I had 100 different chances. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, I don’t think I could pull off any of her stunts if I had a ton of different chances. Some the videos below look borderline impossible, and she just casually does it like it’s no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Give them all a watch, and you’ll see what I mean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Mar 10, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Feb 20, 2019 at 11:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Feb 27, 2019 at 8:56am PST

Never change, Robson. I can’t wait to see what she dials up next. I have no doubt it’ll be golden.