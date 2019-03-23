UNC Basketball Team Crashes Scott Van Pelt’s Interview With Luke Maye

The UNC basketball team gave Scott Van Pelt a bit of a prank Friday night.

The ESPN host was interviewing Tar Heels star Luke Maye when several players from the team showed up.

Van Pelt seemed to be a good sport as he fed questions through Maye’s earpiece for the whole team to answer. It was a lighthearted moment that reminded us just how fun March Madness can be. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Luke Maye and the @UNC_Basketball squad had some fun with SVP pic.twitter.com/kRjgLBzUS6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2019

UNC was clearly very loose after beating Iona. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. After all, they should be having fun in the tournament.

However, Washington isn’t going to be nearly as easy to conquer. I’m not sure they’re going to be messing around on ESPN broadcasts when the Huskies show up. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Will the Tar Heels win? Almost certainly, but the time for jokes might be over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Basketball (@unc_basketball) on Mar 22, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT

That was a fun moment, but I know all the UNC diehards out there want their guys to now be laser focused. Enough with the ESPN antics.

There’s a fight with Washington on the horizon, and that’s a team with an actual pulse. It should be a fun one Sunday afternoon on CBS.

