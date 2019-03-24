Barbra Streisand Apologizes After Defending Michael Jackson: ‘His Sexual Needs Were His Sexual Needs’

Legendary singer Barbra Streisand apologized Saturday after appearing to defend the late Michael Jackson in the face of continued sexual abuse allegations.

Her statement read:

I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings. I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way. Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.

Streisand caused backlash when an interview published in the The Times UK quoted her as saying that the boys were “thrilled” to be with Jackson.

His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard them say [Robson and Safechuk], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.

Streisand also appeared to place most of the blame on the parents of the boys, suggesting that they either knew what was going on or should have known. (RELATED: Radio Stations Around The World Have Banned Michael Jackson)

“Leaving Neverland” director Dan Reed was one of many who reacted strongly on social media, attacking the songstress for appearing to blame the victims rather than the alleged perpetrator.

