Doug Collins On Democrats Investigating Russian Collusion: ‘It’s All They Have’

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins ripped apart plans by House Democrats to continue investigating President Donald Trump over allegations of collusion.

WATCH:

“There was no collusion,” Collins said on Fox News Sunday. “I’m waiting to see the conclusions that Bill Barr is going to give us, hopefully as early as today. Then we can actually show to the American people what the investigation meant, and how far it went, and also the fact that now we can hopefully begin to move on from this two-year cloud of an investigation.”

However, host Chris Wallace pushed back on Collins’ suggestion that Congress can “move on,” pointing out that the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Democratic New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, has vowed to keep investigating the same issues special counsel Robert Mueller looked into for 22 months.

“Well, that’s all they have,” Collins, a ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, responded. “As we’ve seen in the first two months of this Congress, [Democrats] really don’t have a policy agenda. They have an agenda against the President. They have an agenda to try and win 2020.”

“And so what we’re seeing is they think that they can go into the Judiciary Committee or any other committee and have a limited budget, limited subpoena power, limited staff and go up against an investigation that lasted 22 months, had unlimited power, unlimited subpoena power, had plenty of investigators and they think they can find something more than what they did, then I think they’re sadly mistaken,” the congressman continued.

Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General Bob Barr on Friday, concluding an investigation that lasted nearly two years. The end of the investigation is seen as good news for the Trump administration because it comes with no new indictments, undercutting accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. (RELATED: Many Claimed Countless Times Over The Last 2 Years That ‘Mueller Is Closing In’ — Then He Filed His Report)

Despite this, Democratic leaders in Congress have pledged to keep probing Trump and his campaign.

During a Sunday morning interview on CNN, Nadler insisted that “we know there is some collusion,” referring to the Trump Tower meeting that has been the target of numerous false reports. “We know there was collusion. Why there has been no indictments, we don’t know.”

Nadler made similar comments when appearing on Fox News, saying that “we know a lot of things and maybe it’s not indictable, but we know there was collusion. The question is the degree.”

Follow Jason on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.