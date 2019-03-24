Flashback: WaPo, NYT Awarded Pulitzer Prizes For Trump-Russia Collusion Reports

Less than one year ago, the Washington Post and the New York Times won Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of something that, according to Mueller’s report, did not exist.

In April 2018, both newspapers were awarded Pulitzers for their coverage of possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Politico reported at the time:

The New York Times and Washington Post each won a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting on Monday, capping off a newsroom battle last year for scoops on links between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, the focus of an ongoing special counsel investigation into the 2016 election.

And on Sunday, Attorney General William Barr delivered a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions to Congress — that summary indicated that Mueller, over the course of nearly two years, had found no evidence of collusion. (RELATED: Justice Department Delivers Mueller Conclusions)

Upon being reminded of those Pulitzers — and the reason they were awarded — Donald Trump Jr. argued that they ought to be replaced with “fake news awards.” He tweeted, “There should be a recall.”

They should convert those Pulitzer’s to #fakenews awards. How do you win a reporting award for reporting fake news? There should be a recall. Those Pulitzer’s were earned like Liz Warren’s tenure. https://t.co/5Bak6VTQ5G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

