Jim Jordan Wants Anything Related To Mueller Probe To Be Public — ‘Release It All’

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said anything related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe should be released to the public Sunday, as Attorney General William Barr looks over the completed report.

“If he is going to release all of the information, then I want all of it released,” Jordan said on ABC’s “This Week.” I want those 302’s. I want the conversations between Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele, the guy who wrote the dossier, Glenn Simpson, the guy the Clinton campaign hired to put the dossier together, I want all those conversations that Bruce Ohr had with Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele. Those notes from the FBI, I want all that made public.”

“I want the FISA application to be made public! They used that dossier, took it to a secret court, didn’t tell the court the Clinton campaign paid for that document, didn’t tell the court that a foreigner who was desperate to stop Trump from being elected president, wrote the document,” Jordan continued. “Let’s release it all.”

Regardless of the reports findings, which is likely to show no collusion between Trump and Russia, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and is sending letters seeking information from people and organizations close to President Donald Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Requests Into Threats Against Rule Of Law)

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for Constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York Democrat said Sunday the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have begin to say the Mueller report is a cover up, even though it has not been released.

