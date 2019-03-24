Johnny Manziel Talks Journey To The Alliance Of American Football Ahead Of Debut

The Alliance of American Football released a pretty cool video late Saturday of Johnny Manziel ahead of his debut.

The Memphis Express quarterback talked about his rise to fame at Texas A&M and how it all came crashing down afterwards. He was open, honest and appeared very self-aware of the mistakes in his past. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

The Heisman winner even admitted that he has a lot of regrets about how things when down when he flamed out of Cleveland.

Watch the video below.

This week, Memphis Express QB @JManziel2 opened up about his journey to The Alliance. pic.twitter.com/GyFiv2wNYs — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 23, 2019

Now, Manziel will make his AAF debut when the Memphis Express play the Birmingham Iron tonight on the NFL Network.

Given all the things that have happened in Manziel’s life and his short stint in Canada, it’s kind of hard to believe how nicely things came together for him in the AAF. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Says He’s ‘Getting Some Of The Rust Out’ Ahead Of Memphis Express Debut)

It should be fun to see if he can still go out there and spin it like he did during his days with the Aggies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

Make sure to tune in for the game. Johnny Football won’t be starting, but I absolutely expect him to get some snaps.

It’s going to be a good one as we watch Manziel’s return to pro football.

