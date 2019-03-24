Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson Says NCAA Should Financially Help Families Travel For March Madness

Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson had some powerful thoughts about families that need financial assistance to see their kids play.

Houston has had a great season, making it to the tournament as a three seed. However, not all the families could afford to make the trip to watch their March Madness run, and there’s no help from the NCAA. That really bothers the Houston coach, as it should. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

“I’ve had families ask if they can sleep on their son’s hotel room floor. Think about that now,” Sampson told the media when explaining how some families can’t afford to travel.

Watch his full comments below.

“I’ve had families ask if they can sleep on their son’s hotel room floor” Great stuff from Kelvin Sampson about how the NCAA should find a way to help with travel to the Tournament for families that can’t afford the trip.@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2y4lpD3Yk8 — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) March 21, 2019

I couldn’t agree more. The NCAA tournament prints money. It is essentially an ATM. There’s nothing wrong with that. People enjoy the games, and it generates big money. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

There’s no excuse for the NCAA not helping facilitate travel and housing for families during the tournament. There is plenty of money out there. At the very least, allow the schools to pay for it themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Men’s Basketball (@uhcougarmbk) on Mar 24, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

The system we currently have has no problem using young men to produce cash through college football and basketball. God forbid their families get a little help so they can travel to games.

It’s almost like the NCAA doesn’t actually care about the well-being of the student-athletes. This should be fixed, and it should be fixed immediately.

Of course, we all know that’s not likely, which is a damn shame.

