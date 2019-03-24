Media Pummeled As Mueller Report Deals Death Blow To ‘Russian Collusion’ Narrative

The prevailing media narrative was that the Mueller report was going to damage President Donald Trump — but as the details began to roll out, many criticized the media as being hardest hit.

Attorney General William Barr delivered a summary of Mueller’s conclusions to Congress on Sunday, and the takeaway was that the special counsel had found no evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice.

Many were quick to pile on, blaming media personalities for perpetuating a narrative that now appears to be based wholly on faulty premises.

44% of Americans (wrongly!) believe there was collusion. Maybe the media should take some responsibility for the fact that for two years their biased “reporting” mislead their viewers to the point where roughly half the country believes a conspiracy theory? #CollusionTruthers https://t.co/rFAZY7TBYw — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 24, 2019

Mueller: no evidence of collusion w/Russia. Now will the media who invested so much in this narrative accept it, remembering that they are not supposed to root for outcomes? Or will they hold on, looking for ways to save face on their earlier (wrong) predictions/coverage? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 24, 2019

PS—Dems/many in media won’t stop.They’re too invested in collusion, impeachment, Trump’s demise.They’ll investigate endlessly, dispute what they don’t like, will never end.I don’t care if they talk endlessly about endless investigations.I’m ready to talk jobs, culture, solutions. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) March 24, 2019

After two years, multiple investigations, millions of taxpayer dollars, nonstop media coverage and lies about @realDonaldTrump… What do we have? NO COLLUSION. pic.twitter.com/1qDgeoFc6D — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 24, 2019

It’s not an exaggeration to say that mainstream American media has become a national security liability. The destructiveness of the Russia collusion hysteria & disinformation they propagated will be felt for many years to come. — Jeff Giesea???? (@jeffgiesea) March 24, 2019

The last 2 years represent one of the biggest media fails of our lifetimes — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 24, 2019

That there was nothing to Russia collusion gets to a key point about Trump’s motivation that the media and the Left were never willing to credit—he *really thought* he was being treated unfairly, and for good reason — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 24, 2019

One inescapable observation from Mueller report. Putin’s attempts to sow discord in the American public worked beyond his wildest dreams. And two of the three major cable news channels were his useful idiots. — Doug McKelway (@dougmckelway) March 24, 2019

We were wrong about there being no further indictments. The Mueller report itself is an indictment of every mainstream media journalist, pundit, politician, etc. for pushing a collusion hoax for years with no evidence. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) March 24, 2019

No collusion. No obstruction. It was all a lie. A giant hoax. It’s time to hold the many #CollusionTruthers in politics and the media accountable. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 24, 2019

The Russia investigation was based on false pretenses, false intel, and false media reports. House Intel found a yr ago there was no evidence of collusion, and Democrats who falsely claim to have such evidence have needlessly provoked a terrible, more than two-year-long crisis. — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) March 24, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. jumped into the fray as well, taking direct aim at specific outlets and challenging “honest journalists” to hold them accountable. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Lays Into ‘Sick And Twisted Conspiracy Theories’ Of ‘Collusion Truthers’)

The farce that the Democrats & their media lackeys perpetrated on the American people for over 2 years should never be forgotten! “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia…” — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

Before the media runs cover for the Dem’s 2 years of lies: note 19 leftist Hillary supporting lawyers, 40 FBI agents, +/- $50,000,000 spent, 2800 subpoenas, 500 witnesses, 500 search warrants, 230 communications records, 50 phone taps 13 foreign govt intel requests NO COLLUSION — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

A few people then pointed out that the Washington Post and the New York Times won Pulitzers “for their supposed stellar reporting on Trump’s treasonous activity with Russia.”

Was joking about this just today. yes, the WP and NYT won *PULITZERS* for their supposed stellar reporting on Trump’s treasonous activity with Russia. It’s too perfect. PULITZERS. I thought media’s reputation couldn’t go lower than where it was November 2016. Boy was I wrong. https://t.co/LiWCv03Ouq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 24, 2019

Trump Jr. responded with a plan to make a quick correction. “They should convert those Pulitzer’s to #fakenews awards,” he said.

They should convert those Pulitzer’s to #fakenews awards. How do you win a reporting award for reporting fake news? There should be a recall. Those Pulitzer’s were earned like Liz Warren’s tenure. https://t.co/5Bak6VTQ5G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 24, 2019

Follow Virginia on Twitter