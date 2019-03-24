Scott Van Pelt Defends Tom Izzo’s Treatment Of His Players

Scott Van Pelt has gone viral for some comments defending Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo tore into Aaron Henry during their first NCAA tournament game against Bradley, and he refused to apologize for his treatment of the freshman. (RELATED: Tom Izzo Goes Ballistic On Aaron Henry, Refuses To Apologize)

You can watch the intense moment below.

Tom Izzo salary: $4,359,979 Aaron Henry salary: oh um nvmpic.twitter.com/Eo4AFLKoWV — The Rush (@therushyahoo) March 21, 2019

Obviously, some people (not me) thought Izzo took it too far. Van Pelt wasn’t having it. He absolutely shredded Izzo’s critics in an awesome recent rant on ESPN. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

He specifically called out the people who don’t “really want context,” but just “want to be mad.” Watch the incredible segment below, which has since blown up on Twitter.

One Big Thing pic.twitter.com/2t9Y9u2JjD — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) March 23, 2019

I agree with pretty much every single word spoken by the ESPN host. This is major college basketball we’re talking about here. It’s going to be tough. It’s not always pretty. That’s just the fact of the matter.

Izzo wasn’t pleased with his guy, and he let him have it. That’s called coaching and holding people to a standard of excellence. If we’re not going to do that, then why are we even playing the game?

This is March Madness. Everything is on the line. Izzo should lose his mind if his players aren’t giving their all.

Good for Izzo for refusing to apologize, and props to Van Pelt for calling out the ridiculous critics. I couldn’t agree more with either of them.

