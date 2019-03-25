Colton Underwood And His ‘Future Mrs.’ Attend Golden Knights Game In Matching Jerseys

Former “Bachelor” contestant Colton Underwood and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph were guests of honor at the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey game Saturday.

The fan-favorite couple was invited to kick off the Knights game against the Detroit Red Wings with the siren crank, according to Entertainment Tonight. The NHL team shared a video of the moment on its Twitter calling it, “THE. MOST. DRAMATIC. SIREN. CRANK. IN. GOLDEN. KNIGHTS. HISTORY.”

However, the most exciting part of the appearance was the couple’s matching jerseys. Underwood’s jersey just had his last name on the back, but Randolph’s jersey read “future Mrs.” Fans awaiting an engagement between the two, who ended the show as an ordinary couple, were ecstatic.

The couple told Entertainment Tonight after the conclusion of the show that they were excited to take their relationship day-by-day and wanted to enjoy dating.

“We want some sort of normalcy riding bikes, of going to the grocery store,” Underwood told ET. “We’re looking forward to doing everyday couple [things] because this is a time in our lives to have some fun and enjoy being with each other.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor Contestant Demi Opens Up About ‘Women Tell All’ Fight)

The Golden Knights shared a photo of the couple on their Instagram and captioned it, “We really think we’re falling in love with @coltonunderwood & @cassierandolph. This is just… so unexpected.”

Join the club. It’s not hard to fall in love with these two.