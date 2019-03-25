Conservatives React To Michael Avenatti’s Indictment

Your first name

After celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted Monday on various federal charges, many conservatives had some fun at the celebrity lawyer’s expense.

Avenatti is alleged to have formulated a scheme “to extract more than $20 million in payments from a publicly traded company by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met.”

The indictment for porn star Stormy Daniels’ former attorney and frequent Trump nemesis comes less than 24 hours after special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of either President Donald Trump or any of his associates colluding with Russia, an irony that was not lost on many. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Gets Last Laugh On Avenatti Indictment: ‘#BASTA’)

Here are some of the best reactions:

Donald Trump Jr. led the charge with a reference to fellow anti-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison.

Good news for my friend @MichaelAvenatti, if you plead fast enough, you might just get to share a cell with Michael Cohen! #basta — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019

#MAGA – Michael Avenatti Getting Arrested!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019



Others noted the obsessive news coverage of Avenatti after he started representing Daniels:

Flashback: Michael Avenatti Appeared on CNN, MSNBC 108x in 2 Months https://t.co/y4DTkmuWU1 #maga #Avenatti — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) March 25, 2019

CNN put Michael Avenatti on the air SEVENTY-FOUR TIMES over a two-month period to savage Donald Trump. Trump has been vindicated completely in the Russia collusion charade. Avenatti was just charged with extortion. CNN is having a very, very bad day. — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) March 25, 2019

Lets not forget Michael Avenatti was used as the completely bogus “voice of truth” by much of the media during the Kavanaugh hearings — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 25, 2019

Going to be wild when Kavanaugh writes the 5-4 SCOTUS decision that upholds Avenatti’s conviction. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 25, 2019



While some decided to harp on the ironic timing of Avenatti’s legal troubles:

Trump being cleared and Avenatti going to prison is the only way that this could’ve ended. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 25, 2019

Wow. What an amazing last 48 hours. I can’t stop watching. ???? https://t.co/dzJdbIxxzx — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 25, 2019

Mueller Report

Michael Avenatti

Mark Geragos

What an insane day…is it President Trump’s birthday? — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 25, 2019

In the last 3 days: – Mueller investigation’s findings were released by Barr

– No collusion found

– Trump rubbed it in everyone’s face

– ISIS Caliphate obliterated

– Michael Avenatti facing time behind bars

– @DonaldJTrumpJr gets the ultimate revenge Still not tired of winning. pic.twitter.com/yOiI2rx7HV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 25, 2019

The news cycle has taken a positive turn for Trump over the past two days. Will it last?

