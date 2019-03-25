Conservatives React To Michael Avenatti’s Indictment

William Davis | Contributor

After celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted Monday on various federal charges, many conservatives had some fun at the celebrity lawyer’s expense.

Avenatti is alleged to have formulated a scheme “to extract more than $20 million in payments from a publicly traded company by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met.”

The indictment for porn star Stormy Daniels’ former attorney and frequent Trump nemesis comes less than 24 hours after special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of either President Donald Trump or any of his associates colluding with Russia, an irony that was not lost on many. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Gets Last Laugh On Avenatti Indictment: ‘#BASTA’)

Here are some of the best reactions:

Donald Trump Jr. led the charge with a reference to fellow anti-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison.


Others noted the obsessive news coverage of Avenatti after he started representing Daniels:


While some decided to harp on the ironic timing of Avenatti’s legal troubles:

The news cycle has taken a positive turn for Trump over the past two days. Will it last?

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : donald trump michael avenatti michael cohen
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller