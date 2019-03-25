Dubai Shuts Down Claims By R. Kelly That He Was Asked By ‘Royal Family For A Performance’

The government of Dubai has denied claims by R. Kelly that he was asked by the “royal family for a performance” amid the singer’s many legal battles, including charges of sexual abuse.

"Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly, nor are there any venues that have been booked," a statement from the government's Dubai Media Office read about the 52-year-old singer, per USA Today on Monday.

"[Kelly] has not been invited by the Dubai royal family for a performance," it added.

The singer’s attorney, Steven A. Greenberg, later stated that, “Mr. Kelly had a signed contract with a legitimate promoter, and any information that was included in the motion to travel was from that contract.”

“We did not say he was invited by the royal family, but the contract did provide that he would make himself available to meet with them,” he added.

It comes following reports Friday that the “Bump ‘N Grind” singer had sought legal permission to travel to the country for planned concerts after Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting four women, three of whom were minors. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and later posted $100,000 of the $ 1 million bond before being released. As part of the bond, he also had to surrender his passport.

“Before he [Kelly] was arrested Mr. Kelly had signed a contract to perform between 3-5 shows in Dubai, UAE, in April 2019,” a court filing from Greenberg read. “He requests permission to travel to Dubai for the shows. While there he is supposed to meet with the royal family.”

As previously reported, the “Ignition” hitmaker was also recently arrested and then released from jail after a “benefactor” paid the $160k he owed in unpaid child support.