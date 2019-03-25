HIGHLIGHTS: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut

Johnny Manziel made his return to pro football Sunday night, and it didn’t disappoint.

The Memphis Express quarterback didn’t take a ton of snaps in his first game in the AAF against the Birmingham Iron, but he looked damn good when he was on the field. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Talks Journey To The Alliance Of American Football Ahead Of Debut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Express (@aafexpress) on Mar 24, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

He completed three of five passes for 48 yards, rushed for 20 on two carries and had a nice deep ball dropped by a receiver. The Express won the game 31-25.

It was known ahead of time that Johnny Football wouldn’t get the start but would likely get a couple snaps. I was more impressed by what we saw in his limited action. Watch his highlights below. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

Given that he was only taking limited reps last night, I’m surprised by how comfortable and loose he seemed.

It was just like watching Johnny Football circa 2012 at Texas A&M. He was just out there playing, slinging and even got into some moments of trash talking.

Given what we saw last night, you can expect Manziel to get worked into the rotation more and more. Obviously, they weren’t going to throw him to the wolves after a week of practice.

I still think it’s fair to say that he’s ready to go, and that’s a good sign for fans. The AAF made a brilliant decision by bringing him in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

You can watch his next game Saturday against the Orlando Apollos on Bleacher Reporter Live.

