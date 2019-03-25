Hornets Beat The Raptors On Half Court Heave From Jeremy Lamb

Your first name

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors on a wild half-court heave Sunday night.

Trailing 112-114 with only seconds remaining, Jeremy Lamb lost control of the ball on the inbounds, regained control and fired it from behind half court.

Not only did he make the shot, but he banked it in to secure a 115-114 win for the Hornets. The video is downright absurd. (RELATED: Jimmer Fredette Signs With The Phoenix Suns On Two-Year Deal)

How? How was that possible? He shouldn’t even have been able to get the shot off. There shouldn’t have been any chance at all for that work.

Yet he smoked that sucker from about 50 feet away. Not only did he make it, but Lamb was shockingly calm afterward. (RELATED: NBA Star Wears Horrendous Disguise To Music Festival. What Do You Think?)

That’s the spirit of a winner. You don’t celebrate things you’re expected to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flyguy_Lambo (@jeremylamb1) on Mar 28, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

That’s without a doubt one of the wildest endings that I’ve seen in the NBA in a very long time. I’m not sure how much crazier it could get.

That was the definition of a desperation heave, and it banked in. Welcome to the wild world of pro sports.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter