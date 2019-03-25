Justin Bieber Gives Update On Mental Health, Says He’s Focused On Repairing His ‘Deep-Rooted Issues’

Justin Bieber tells fans not to expect new music any time soon, as he shared that he’s focused on repairing his “deep-rooted issues” following reports about his battle with depression and anxiety.

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” the 25-year-old singer captioned his post on Instagram Monday. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he added. “Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Bieber continued, “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where is I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“But I will come with a vengeance believe that.. ( grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care),” the “Love Yourself” hitmaker concluded.

It comes following reports that he had asked fans to pray for him as he struggled once again with depression.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit. Hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot,” the pop singer shared. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird… I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me”

“He [Bieber] really wants to get better,” a source shared with E! News at the time. “He has been seeking all the help he can get.”

The same source shared that he’s reportedly “in outpatient therapy and getting help every day,” with a strong network from “the people that love him most.” That group includes his 22-year-old model wife and his pastor.

As previously reported, the popular couple made headlines last year when reports surfaced they had tied the knot after a brief engagement. It came only months after the “Love Yourself” hitmaker and Selena Gomez had split up.