Katy Perry Chokes Up During ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Performance

Katy Perry got all choked up during “American Idol” contestant Dimitrius Graham’s Hollywood performance that aired Sunday night.

The 27-year-old singer told Perry that he had just learned his mother had been scheduled to have surgery the next day, and he wouldn’t be able to make it back in time to be there with her, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s my mom, that’s my best friend, that’s my rock, that’s my American Idol,” Graham said.

Graham asked the judges — Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — if it would be okay if he Face-Timed his mom so she could see him perform. The judges, of course, said yes. (RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Leads Sunday Night In TV Ratings)

Once they had Graham’s mom on the phone, the judges said hi and gave a quick prayer.

“Lorraine, we believe with you, for tomorrow, you’ll be safe and protected, and the angels are around you. Speaking of an angel, your son is about to sing for us, and we want you to be a part of this moment,” Perry said on the phone.

As Graham performed a cover of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings,” Perry seemed to become overwhelmed with emotion. She openly sobbed during the performance while holding the phone.

Graham made it through Hollywood week and will be advancing to the next round.