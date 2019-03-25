Keira Knightley Turns 34 Years Old

March 26 is Keira Knightley’s birthday. To celebrate, we put together a slideshow of all of her greatest looks.

Keira Knightley is an English actress who has worked in both the British and American film industries. She appeared in her first film at age nine in “A Village Affair.” Knightley’s first big role was a part in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” (RELATED: Keira Knightley Says ‘Women’s Stories Are Suddenly Viewed As Important’)

Knightley had other notable roles in “Bend It Like Beckham,” “Pirates Of The Caribbean,” and “A Dangerous Method.” She also had a role in the dramatic comedy “Love, Actually.” Knightley was nominated for Oscars for her roles in “Pride And Prejudice” and “The Imitation Game.”

She has won an Empire award and also received nominations for British Academy and Golden Globe awards.

Knightley married her husband, British musician James Righton, in 2013. They had their first daughter, Edie, in May of 2015.