Luke Perry’s Daughter Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Her Father

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, posted a photo honoring the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor to her Instagram on Sunday.

Sophie, 18, shared a throwback of her and her father in the car with their dog, Entertainment Tonight reported. She captioned it, “Miss him a little extra today.”

Perry passed away March 4 after suffering injuries from a massive stroke. Perry was 52 when he died. (RELATED: Sophie Perry Breaks Silence Following Her Father’s Shocking Death: ‘It’s Something You Aren’t Ever Given A Lesson On How To Handle’)

Sophie has been overwhelmed by all the new media attention. She posted a photo of her and her dad a day after he passed captioned, “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye.”

Shortly after her father passed, she took to Instagram to address the backlash she has received on social media about her grieving process.

Sophie posted a selfie and wrote, “Since my dad died, I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice.”

She emphasized that she didn’t ask nor does she want any of the online attention she has received.

“YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life … But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise,” Sophie wrote.

“And if you knew my dad, you would know he wouldn’t want me to. So you shouldn’t either,” she continued.

She then urged people who have a problem with her language or what she wears to unfollow her.