Luke Perry’s Daughter Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Her Father
Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, posted a photo honoring the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor to her Instagram on Sunday.
Sophie, 18, shared a throwback of her and her father in the car with their dog, Entertainment Tonight reported. She captioned it, “Miss him a little extra today.”
Perry passed away March 4 after suffering injuries from a massive stroke. Perry was 52 when he died. (RELATED: Sophie Perry Breaks Silence Following Her Father’s Shocking Death: ‘It’s Something You Aren’t Ever Given A Lesson On How To Handle’)
Sophie has been overwhelmed by all the new media attention. She posted a photo of her and her dad a day after he passed captioned, “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye.”
View this post on Instagram
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
Shortly after her father passed, she took to Instagram to address the backlash she has received on social media about her grieving process.
Sophie posted a selfie and wrote, “Since my dad died, I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice.”
View this post on Instagram
Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs. I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the fuck up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of our time.
She emphasized that she didn’t ask nor does she want any of the online attention she has received.
“YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life … But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise,” Sophie wrote.
“And if you knew my dad, you would know he wouldn’t want me to. So you shouldn’t either,” she continued.
She then urged people who have a problem with her language or what she wears to unfollow her.