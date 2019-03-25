Make All Your Devices Smart With This 60% Off Power Strip

Don’t miss out on the smart home revolution. Alexa and Google Home don’t have to be the only “smart” devices in your house. With the iPM Smart Home Power Strip, you can upgrade all your appliances with the newest technology. Just plug any appliance into the power strip and control them with your smartphone. This revolutionary strip is on sale for 60% off in the Daily Caller shop today.

Normally $50, you can get this smart home power strip for just $16.99 for a limited time

Download the iPM Smart Home app on to your Apple or Android device to get started. The iPM Smart Home Power Strip works on any appliance that can be plugged in. This cutting-edge automation device has been reduced by $30.

Control your lights to turn on/off while you are away from home to protect against intruders. Start up the AC or fan while commuting so your room is cool when you step inside. Use voice control just like you do with Alexa and Google Home to switch on your stereo. You can even program your electronic devices to turn off at a certain time to save money on your power bill.

Discover the convenience of a smart home by purchasing the iPM Smart Home Power Strip in the Daily Caller shop. The price has been reduced from $49.99 to $19.99. Save an additional 15% with the discount code MADNESS 15 bringing the final price to $16.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop