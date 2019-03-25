Coach K Consoles UCF Players After Losing To Duke

Mike Krzyzewski took a moment to comfort several UCF players after they failed to beat Duke Sunday night.

UCF nearly upset the Blue Devils but failed to score on two different chances in the closing seconds. They were literally inches away from pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent NCAA tournament memory. (RELATED: Duke Survives Massive Scare From UCF In The Second Round Of The NCAA Tournament)

The legendary basketball coach went to multiple players on the Knights and tried his best to cheer them up.

Watch the video of his small act of kindness below:

Coach K consoles sobbing UCF players after Duke survives (via @ShawnKrest)pic.twitter.com/ZiV7t9vXSZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2019

The scene in the UCF locker room was much worse than it was on the court. Emotions were flowing as the players tried to stomach the wild ending that knocked them out of the tournament. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

It was an incredibly jarring scene.

The hard part of #MarchMadness UCF coach Johnny Dawkins gave an emotional postgame speech to his team after their heartbreaking loss to Duke. (via @UCF_MBB) pic.twitter.com/S8jeT1SFb3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2019

You can hate Duke all you want, but there’s no doubt it’s a class-act program. Coach K didn’t have to comfort the players he just beat, and most coaches wouldn’t even consider such a thing.

Yet, the five-time national champion took a small amount of time to let them know it’d be okay. If that’s not classy, then I haven no idea what is.

