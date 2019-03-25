Mueller Finally Released His Report — Here’s What We Know

Special counsel Robert Mueller has finally released the report that was two years in the making, which found that President Donald Trump did not “conspire” with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

However, the report did not come to any conclusions on whether or not Trump “obstructed justice,” leaving it to Attorney General William Barr to decide.

Barr released a four-page summary of the report Sunday, which included a statement from Mueller that “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have said that the president has, in fact, been “exonerated” because the attorney general announced there was a lack of evidence to convict him of a “crime”. (RELATED: The Media’s Russia ‘Bombshells’ Look Even Worse Now That Mueller Found No Collusion)

Barr noted in the report: “Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

However, Democrats are arguing that the special counsel, and not the attorney general, was supposed to draw the conclusion about obstruction of justice. They question Barr’s impartiality because was appointed by Trump.

Congressional Democrats are now demanding that the full report be released and that the attorney general testify in front of Congress, saying that they will subpoena Barr and Mueller, if necessary.

