NFL Mulling Over Ending Onside Kicks, Would Replace Them With 4th And 15 Alternative

Onside kicks might be nearing an end in the NFL.

According to ProFootballTalk, the league is mulling over replacing onside kicks with a 4th and 15 option, which would allow a team to try to convert in order to keep the ball. Giants owner John Mara was the only competition committee member who voted against the proposal.

In order for the proposed rule change to pass, at least 24 owners would have to agree. Something similar is already being experimented with in the AAF. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

Personally, I think this is an interesting idea. Onside kicks pretty much never work, and I just assume before the ball is kicked that the receiving team will keep possession.

Now, having them execute a 4th and 15 makes things way more interesting. That’s pretty much guaranteed to be a passing play, and I’m all about airing it out.

I’m all for whatever makes things way more exciting, and I honestly think forcing a team to go 15 yards on one play to keep the ball is a lot more interesting than an onside kick.

It’s impossible to know for sure, but I’m fairly confident the conversion rate would be substantially higher. What’s the worst that could happen? We might as well give it a shot!

