Oakland Raiders Sign Quarterback Mike Glennon

The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Mike Glennon.

The news kind of flew under the radar when he inked a deal with the franchise a couple days ago, and it’s a shade mind-boggling as to why the Raiders pulled the trigger on Glennon.

Oakland and Gruden have reportedly been eyeing a quarterback, and the legendary football coach seems super impressed with Kyler Murray.

Do you know how much Glennon and Murray have in common? Absolutely nothing other than they both can throw a football. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Mar 13, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

The former North Carolina State star isn’t going to start for the Raiders, which means they have him locked in as a backup behind Derek Carr. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Cut Jordy Nelson After Paying Him $3 Million)

Why in the hell would you sign Mike Glennon as a backup if you’re gunning for a QB in the draft, especially one with the traits of Kyler Murray?

That makes next to no sense. The Oklahoma Heisman winner is a dual-threat and lightning fast. He couldn’t be more different from Glennon. The fact the Raiders made this move makes me think they know they have no shot at drafting Murray and are just in a holding pattern.

What a bizarre decision on all fronts.

