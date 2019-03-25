Paige VanZant Thinks The UFC Could Have A Women’s Only Card In A Few Years

Paige VanZant thinks the UFC might be closing in on having a card that features only women.

The flyweight superstar is widely considered one of the main faces of the women’s side of the sport, and she’s hopeful that female fighters will only increase in popularity. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

VanZant told The Sun the following in an article published Sunday:

We are doing so good and I think it’s awesome that there are so many fans behind women’s MMA and the stigma that fighting is for men is almost completely gone. In a few more years I think we will be able to have an all women’s UFC card – I think it’s that big at the moment. We’ve made that big statement that we belong in the UFC. I’ve never felt like I was at a disadvantage being a women in MMA, I just saw it as a chance to fight to prove my worth a person and athlete.

Lots of people might think a women’s only card sounds insane, but it’s really not at all. Think about a card featuring Ronda Rousey (in her prime), Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm and Paige VanZant, all fighting. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

That would sell a ton of pay-per-views without any problem at all. If you put that card together right now, it would draw a ton of eyeballs. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I’d watch that in a heartbeat.

Is it realistic right now? No, and a large part of that is because Rousey’s out of the sport at this point. They need a star on her level to pull off an all-women’s card.

VanZant could be the perfect woman to lead the way if she can string some wins together. We already know she’s a star in the media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 15, 2019 at 2:18pm PST

I don’t know for sure if this will happen in the next year or two, but it’s not an impossible vision to see down the road.

I’m all-in on the idea, and I’d love to see it happen, especially if VanZant is involved. It’d be badass as hell.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter