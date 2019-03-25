Pence Celebrates Mueller Findings: ‘Today Is A Great Day for America’

Vice President Mike Pence celebrated the results of the Mueller investigation Sunday saying, “Today is a great day for America.”

The vice president referred to the findings of Robert Mueller’s investigation, which were announced on Friday in a letter from Attorney General William Barr to Congress. The findings contained no evidence of collusion between Russia and any member of the Trump family. Barr also said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would not charge President Donald Trump with any charges of obstruction of justice. (RELATED: White House Reveals Next Steps on Mueller Report)

“Today is a great day for America, President Trump and our entire administration,” Pence said in a statement.

“After two years of investigation, and reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media, the Special Counsel has confirmed what President Trump said along; there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.”

“The Attorney General also confirmed that there was no obstruction of justice. This total vindication of the President of the United States and our campaign should be welcomed by every American who cherishes the truth and the integrity of our elections.”

“In the days ahead, the American people can be confident that the President and our entire administration will continue to focus where we always have, on the issues most important to our country.” (RELATED: Sanders: ‘It’s A Great Day In America’ After Mueller Report)

