Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Releases Emotional Statement After His Retirement

Camille Kostek was nothing but supportive of Rob Gronkowski’s decision to retire from the NFL.

The former New England Patriots star announced Sunday that he was done with the sport, and his superstar model girlfriend had an emotional message for him.

She posted a photo of the two of them kissing after winning the Super Bowl and captioned the post in part:

There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term “proud girlfriend” to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours and I will continue to root you on in all that you do

Something tells me that Gronk won't be too sad in retirement with a woman like Kostek by his side. The two of them are one of the biggest power couples in all of sports and entertainment.

She's a modeling sensation, and he's got three Super Bowl rings. If that's not a power duo, then I don't know what would be.

Honestly, I’m not sure how eager I’d be to keep playing football either if I was already rich and knew that I could go home to a woman like Kostek.

I probably would have hung it up a hell of a lot sooner than Gronk did.

It should be fun to see what this powerhouse duo does next. I’m sure that it won’t disappoint.