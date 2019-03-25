Man Goes Viral On Twitter For Saving 2 Young Children On Sledding Hill

A man has gone viral after snatching two kids away from danger on a sledding hill.

Two kids appeared like they were about to get crushed by a sled when a man appeared — seemingly out of nowhere — to rescue them.

He grabbed one kid in each hand, picked them up and was able to jump over the oncoming sled. If there was ever an example of dad strength, this viral video on Twitter is it.

Give it a watch below.

Best film I’ve seen in ages pic.twitter.com/ywUHsZHOlO — Santero (@djsantero) March 23, 2019

My friends, where do we pin the medal on this guy's chest? That video was awesome. It had everything we're looking for in great viral content. There was imminent danger, an unexpected twist of events and an unreal display of athleticism.

He is holding two kids and managed to clear a sled rushing right at him. I can't put into words how hard that is.

For anybody who has ever gone sledding, those things can pick up some serious speed. You under no circumstances want to get hit by one, especially if you're a little kid.

Major props to this man for saving two children from the injuries they were absolutely about to get. This is the kind of content that we just love to see.

