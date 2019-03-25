You Can Now Buy A ‘Support Yacht’ For As Little As $14 Million

Wealthy people tired of their cluttered yachts are in luck because you can now buy a “support yacht.”

Everybody knows that one of the worst parts about yachting is the lack of room at times for all your luxurious items. This is day one stuff. Anybody who is in the yacht game knows exactly what I'm talking about, and now that problem has been solved.

Bloomberg reported the following details on these new vessels:

Enter the support yacht. It’s essentially a boat designed to trail your main yacht and carry all the toys you don’t want cluttering up the mothership. Pioneered in the 1990s from old offshore oil and gas craft, support yachts have become as slick as the vessels they’re intended to serve. Dutch shipbuilder Damen has delivered a half-dozen 70-meter support yachts with premium finishes like high-specification air conditioning and entertainment systems that cost about $50 million. The Damen Yacht Support line starts at 46 meters and $14 million.

You can check out a photo of the support yacht here.

It’s about time somebody started looking out for the wealthy. My friends, the top .0001 percent also struggles. Do you have any idea what it’s like to yacht around Europe with a cluttered deck because of too many jet skis?

Never again will this be an issue for anybody willing to write a very small and reasonable check.

In all seriousness, imagine having so much money that you might spend up to $50 million on a support vessel for your main yacht. That’s the kind of money that starts wars.

If your backup yacht costs more than massive ranch in Montana, then you’re living life the right way.

Life must be nice when your toys clutter your main boat, so you buy a second one just to follow you around. That’s what America is all about.

If there was ever a better example of “f**k you money,” I certainly haven’t found it yet. I need to get myself one of these bad boys ASAP.

