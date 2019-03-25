The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald Alleges He Was Banned From MSNBC

The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald alleged Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that MSNBC banned him and other “left-wing journalists with very high journalistic credentials” because of their coverage of the Mueller probe.

“Let me just say, [MSNBC] should have their top host on primetime go before the cameras and hang their head in shame and apologize for lying to people for three straight years, exploiting their fears to great profit,” Greenwald began. “These are people who were on the verge of losing their jobs. The whole network was about to collapse. This whole scam saved them. Not only did they constantly feed people for three straight years total disinformation, they did it on purpose, Tucker.”

He continued, “There was a whole slew, not just me, of left-wing journalists with very high journalistic credentials, far more than anyone on that network, like Matt Taibbi and Jeremy Scahill and many others, including myself, who were banned from the network because they wanted their audience not to know that anybody was questioning or expressing skepticism about the lies and the scam they were selling because it was so profitable.”

“They did it on purpose. It was a total fraud that they perpetrated on their audience and to the extent that they talked about it at all, it was to call us agents of the Russian government to defame us as traitors and to lie about us continuously to their audience,” Greenwald concluded.

Greenwald’s comments come days after special counsel Robert Mueller signaled the end of his investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

The special counsel submitted the report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday evening. It is now up to Barr to determine what lawmakers will see and when. He said he could share the report with lawmakers as soon as this weekend. (RELATED: Mueller Expected To Make Moves After The Midterms — Here’s What He Could Do)

The special counsel’s office indicted or obtained guilty pleas from 34 individuals throughout the course of the investigation, which began in May of 2017. Six Trump associates were either indicted or pleaded guilty in the probe; however, none faced charges related to conspiracy with Russia. Mueller reportedly did not recommend any additional amendments prior to the conclusion of the investigation.

MSNBC did not immediately return a request for comment.

