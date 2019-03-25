The Washington Capitals Visit The White House

The defending NHL Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals visited the White House Monday.

Most of them, at least. Several Capitals players, including star goalie Braden Holtby, decided to skip the visit for political reasons. But most of the players did decide to go, including Finals’ MVP Alexander Ovechkin. (RELATED: NHL Star Alex Ovechkin Pulls Off Awesome Move For Child In A Wheelchair)

Watch President Donald Trump welcoming the team:

WATCH: Pres. Trump meets with Stanley Cup champions Washington Capitals at the White House. https://t.co/mAgZLuMrvP — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) March 25, 2019

The president gave a shout-out to “Alexander the Great,” and mentioned that his daughter Ivanka is a huge fan of the future Hall-of-Famer. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson: Ivanka Trump ‘Baffles’ Me)

“She’s a tremendous fan,” Trump said.

Trump introduced Russia-born Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals’ star. “Where’s Ivanka? She’s a friend. And she’s a tremendous fan. Alexander the Great they call him,” Trump said. pic.twitter.com/3nPqhSz3rC — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2019



While not everybody decided to go to the White House, the players who went seemed to have a great time. The White House always seems like a fun place to throw a party, no matter the guests’ political views on who occupies it.

There’s no word on if the Capitals received a meal during their visit. Given that the team is currently in the middle of the season and getting set to defend their title, they should probably avoid the diet of the college football national champion Clemson Tigers, who were served trays upon trays of fast food during their visit with Trump.

