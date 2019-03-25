White House Will Not Object To Release Of Mueller Report

President Donald Trump would likely not object to at least a partial release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on NBC Monday morning.

“I don’t think the president has any problem with it. . . . He’s more than happy for any of this stuff to come out because he knows exactly what did and what didn’t happen and now frankly the rest of America knows. They know there was no collusion, they know there was no obstruction and it’s a complete and total exoneration of the president,” Sanders said when asked if Trump would support the release of the report.

Presidential lawyers Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani said in multiple media interviews Sunday that they defer to Attorney General Bill Barr on whether the full Mueller report should be released. Barr delivered a letter, which detailed the top line findings of the Mueller report, to lawmakers Sunday afternoon. (RELATED: Justice Department Delivers Mueller Conclusions To Congress, Determines No Collusion)

President Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow on the Mueller report: ”I think the reality is that congress is wasting the tax payers’ money.” https://t.co/HUcY9gPmao pic.twitter.com/dqMkc7ZIVn — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2019

Trump celebrated the results of the report on Twitter Monday morning.

“The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump Campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian Government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump Campaign.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2019

Barr quoted Mueller’s finding that “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” and the report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime,” but “it also does not exonerate him.”

Democratic lawmakers have called nearly unanimously for the full report to be released, noting that they do no trust Barr’s mere quoting from sentences of the report. Democrats have fixated on Mueller’s declaration that he does not exonerate Trump from obstruction of justice and compiled evidence to the contrary.