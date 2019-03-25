‘Yellowstone’ Releases Video Of Kayce And Monica’s Journey Through Season 1

“Yellowstone” released a great video Monday.

The show’s official Twitter account posted a video of Kayce Dutton’s journey through the first season with his wife Monica.

It’s a great recap video as the second season is less than three months away. For those of you who might not know, their relationship went down in flames by the end of season one as loyalty to different sides forced Kayce back to the ranch with his father John. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Premiere June 19, 2019 On The Paramount Network)

His Native American wife returned to live with her family and their son Tate. It couldn’t have gone much worse, and watching them get torn apart was without a doubt one of the darker storylines of the season.

Give it a watch below, and take a walk down a very dark memory lane as prepare for season two.

It’s not been an easy road for Kayce and Monica. Kelsey Asbille shares how her character fits in with the Dutton family. pic.twitter.com/i0lwHlqkqL — Yellowstone (@yellowstone_tv) March 25, 2019

As I’ve said many times already, I’m so hyped for the second season to get here June 19. It’s going to be epic. I need as much “Yellowstone” in my life as possible. There’s no doubt about that at all. (RELATED: See The First Photo From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2)

We’re setup for a wild journey in the new episodes. John Dutton (Kevin Spacey) has closed the ranks, and now his former Navy SEAL son is back ready to kill for the ranch.

Let’s not forget that Kayce let Dan Jenkins swing from the end of a rope in season one. My guess is that he’ll be coming for scalps in the new season. Will that help him get Monica back? Only time will tell.

Make sure to tune in June 19. It’s going to pure electricity.