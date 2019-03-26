Anna Faris Says Chris Pratt Told Her Before Proposing To Katherine Schwarzenegger

Anna Faris revealed that before her her ex-husband Chris Pratt popped the question to his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger he gave her a heads up.

“So, he [Pratt] was so sweet, as he always is, he called me like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine [Schwarzenegger] to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ and I was like, ‘That’s awesome,'” the 42-year-old actress shared on the podcast, “Divorce Sucks!” Monday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

“And I told him that I was an ordained minister,” she added.

“The House Bunny” actress, who was married to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star for nine years, also shared that from the moment they had to decided to separate, they knew they wanted to have have as good a relationship as possible because it was what was best for Jack, their six-year-old son.

“Well, Chris [Pratt] and I had a long conversation earlier on about — our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” the “Overboard” star shared. “Do we do that sooner or later?”

“Grudge holding is not something that Chris and I do,” she added. “So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together?”

Faris continued, “Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?”

Pratt and Faris made headlines in 2017 when they both announced via their social media accounts that they were separating. The pair were officially divorced in 2018. In the months since, she has opened up about her new relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett and spicing things up in the bedroom.