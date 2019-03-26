Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says There Are Still Grounds To Impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims President Donald Trump can still be impeached even though special counsel Robert Mueller has wrapped up his investigation into alleged Russian collusion.

“I think that there’s grounds for impeachment even independent of the Mueller report—particularly with the emoluments clause [of the Constitution],” Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter Tuesday.

A federal appeals court last week, NBC News reported, asked Maryland and DC lawyers about their claims that President Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting profits via foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump Hotel.

The New York Democrat was not the only member of her caucus talking about what the president could possibly be investigated for next. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Encouraging Democrats To Investigate Trump For ‘Impeachable Offenses’)

“This is about much more than just collusion. And so, from his point of view, he captured that message with just one word. Well, so, from his point of view, it’s all over, but for us it’s about collusion—it’s about conspiracy, it’s about corruption, it’s about abuse of power and it’s about obstructing justice,” Democratic California Rep. Karen Bass said Monday.

Democrats appeared unconcerned about any investigation fatigue among the American public as the caucus plans to continue to roll out their legislative agenda while investigating the administration and prepare to campaign for 2020.

Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline responded, “ I think we have to be responsible in the way we do it and kind of organized in the way that we are presenting this to the American people. But we don’t have the luxury of not doing it. Like, even if people get fatigued, we have a constitutional responsibility to do this work. I think the American people expect us to do it.”

Bass, however, placed the onus on what the media chooses to cover going forward.

“[The investigations] would suck the air out of the room if we weren’t doing anything, but we actually need all of your help, too, so that when we do pass legislation related to guns, when we do have a hearing over the Violence Against Women Act, when we do have a hearing over of voting rights, that it’s actually covered. So, we’re doing work but it is a question of what the media chooses to cover.”

Follow Kerry on Twitter

Kerry Picket is a host on SiriusXM Patriot 125