Avenatti Breaks Silence Following Indictments

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti told CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan on Tuesday that he’s “nervous” and “concerned” about the possibility of facing jail time after being indicted twice Monday.

Avenatti addressed his legal situation in the interview with Duncan, which is scheduled to air Wednesday morning. A select part of the interview was released Tuesday.

WATCH:

“I am nervous. I am concerned. I’m scared. I feel terrible for my family. I feel bad for my friends. Most people are sticking by me. They believe in me. They know what I am all about,” Avenatti stated. “So, I’ve been very fortunate in that regard. But sure, I am nervous. I’m scared. I’m all those things and if I wasn’t, it wouldn’t make a lot sense.”

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York handed down an indictment against Avenatti Monday afternoon for allegations that he demanded Nike pay him and a colleague $20 million, or else he would release damaging information about the company. A second set of charges against Avenatti were filed in a California federal court accusing the lawyer of embezzling client funds to finance his own expenses. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Gets Last Laugh On Avenatti Indictment: ‘#Basta’)

Avenatti gained notoriety for representing Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, in her legal battles against President Donald Trump.

