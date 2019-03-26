Second Dead Man Found In Dem Mega-Donor’s Home Died From Meth Overdose

The second black man in less than two years to die in Democratic mega-donor Ed Buck’s home did so from a methamphetamine overdose, according to reports Tuesday.

Timothy Dean, 55, of West Hollywood, California, was found dead in Buck’s apartment back in January.

“Toxicology results are back and the cause of death is an overdose,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Investigator Quilmes Rodriguez told The Daily Beast about Dean’s death, later specifying that the cause of death was a meth overdose.

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, told Fox News that his client didn’t know where Dean “got the meth, and he came over to the apartment intoxicated.”

He proceeded to blame Dean’s death on “The meth problem is the issue in West Hollywood. … Drugs are out of control in West Hollywood.”

Back on July 27, 2017, Gemmel Moore, 26, was found dead in Buck’s home. Moore was a sex worker. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled the cause of death to be an overdose of methamphetamine, as well.

Last year, now-Sen. Krysten Sinema donated more than $33,000 after Buck gave that money to her campaign. A number of other Democrats either returned or donated financial contributions from Buck, including California Rep. Adam Schiff, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Fox News reported.

Buck also donated to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

