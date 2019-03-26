Chicago Police Department Will Not Disclose Jussie Smollett Investigation Costs

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) will not disclose the costs associated with investigating “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett claimed he was attacked by two men who placed a rope around his neck and had an unknown chemical substance poured on him Jan. 29. Police, however, classified Smollett as a suspect Feb. 20 for allegedly filing a fake report.

The Daily Caller News Foundation did not receive a response from CPD Tuesday when inquiring as the to total cost of the Smollett’s investigation since he filed in his initial report Jan. 29.

CPD was first contacted about investigation costs Feb. 22. Public Information Officer Howard Ludwig said in an email that CPD was “continuing to compile this information” and to “check back in next week.”

The Chicago police were contacted again Feb. 24. Sergeant Rocco Alioto responded Feb. 25, saying the requested data was not available and it could take “several weeks.” Alioto added that the data was postponed because investigation was not complete, so there was “no estimate.”

Charges against Smollett were dropped Tuesday. (RELATED: CPD Spokesman Weighs In On Smollett: ‘Innocent Individuals Don’t Forget Bond & Perform Community Service In Exchange For Dropped Charges’)

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel mentioned financial costs surrounding the investigation at a Tuesday press conference. A specific dollar amount was not given, however.

“On financial costs, this $10,000 doesn’t even come close to what the city spent in resources to actually look over the camera, gather all the data, gather all the information that actually brought the indictment by the grand jury,” Emanuel said.

Smollett agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bond along with doing community service in exchange for dropping charges alleging he created a fake hate crime against himself.

“The charges were dropped in return for Mr. Smollett’s agreement to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago,” the Cook County State’s Attorney Office told TheDCNF. “Without the completion of these terms, the charges would not have been dropped.”

