D.C. Doesn’t Believe The Mueller Report. Do You?

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether President Donald Trump colluded with Russia came out with a report that confirmed there was no collusion.

People in Washington, D.C., were largely distrusting of the results, despite a lack of evidence that the election was rigged. One young woman said, “I call bullshit on that, but whatever.” Another woman said, “I’m skeptical of the results.”

One man defended the results of the investigation saying, “Yes I believe the report, I don’t think he rigged it, I just think that people don’t like Trump so that’s why they say he might have rigged it.” (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.