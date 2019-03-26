‘Give Him The Entire Show’ — Devin Nunes Followed Eric Swalwell With Some Programming Advice For Martha MacCallum

Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes had some programming advice for Fox News host Martha MacCallum directly following her interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell.

After a Tuesday night appearance on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” during which Swalwell seemingly clung to every aspect of the Russia collusion conspiracy theory, Nunes came on and was asked by the Fox News host if he had “any response” to Swalwell’s contentions.

WATCH:



“No, I actually think you should just give him the entire show because the American people will see what they voted for,” Nunes said before comparing the search for a “Russian ghost somewhere” with “trying to find a chupacabra,” a mythical animal.

“They are like a bunch of chupacabra hunters,” he continued. “They have never seen it. They’ve never had any evidence. They said they have more than a circumstantial evidence. They said they have direct evidence. The truth of the matter is the people who colluded with the Russians were the Democrats. The Democrats paid Christopher Steele, a former British spy, to get dirt on Trump from Russia. That is just a fact.”

The California Republican said the “best thing” that could happen would be a “criminal referral” that would include “people who lied to Congress, perjury, conspiracy.” (RELATED: Piers Morgan Unleashes On Media After Mueller Report)

The FBI and DOJ have claimed, falsely, that this investigation started in July 2016. That was a lie, so we need to know all the informants and everybody they were running into the Trump campaign because what happened here is wrong. The FBI, the Department of Justice should not be able to use counterintelligence capabilities that are used to target terrorists and other bad guys around the globe against political parties. Republicans and Democrats should agree political opposition research from one candidate should not be used to let the nation’s top spy capabilities be used against political parties.

