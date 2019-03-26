Georgia Football Players Tyler Simmons And Tyrique Stevenson Arrested For Alleged Incident At Bar

Georgia football players Tyler Simmons and Tyrique Stevenson were both recently arrested.

According to The Telegraph, Simmons and Stevenson were both charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident early Sunday morning. It’s not clear what happened at this time, but both have since been released. They’re the third and fourth players in the program arrested in the past month.

Here’s some free advice for everybody out there. You’ve made some mistakes along the way if you’re allegedly out at a bar causing problems in the early Sunday morning hours.

That’s not a good sign at all. You know the first person who would rush to agree with me? A major college football coach. (RELATED: Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Discusses Spring Practice Beginning)

I can promise you that the last place on Earth that Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants his guys at is a bar late at night or in the early morning, and it doesn’t really matter what they’re up to.

College football players are given a massive opportunity to get a good education and take a shot at the next level.

Why in the hell would anybody ever do anything to risk that? It doesn’t make sense at all. Also, what is going on with the Bulldogs that they’ve had four arrests in a month?

It’s chaos down there. Does Smart have no control over the situation? They better get it together because having players getting charged isn’t going to beat Alabama. I can promise you that much.

