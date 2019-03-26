Johnny Manziel Won’t Start For The Memphis Express Against The Orlando Apollos

Johnny Manziel won’t take the first snaps for the Memphis Express when they play the Orlando Apollos Saturday.

Mike Singletary is sticking with Brandon Silvers under center as the starting quarterback. Manziel will almost certainly continue to get more and more reps as time goes by, but he won’t be starting Saturday. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

It will now mark the second game in a row that he’s remained second on the depth chart.

They came for @JManziel2, they left with a win because of @B_Silvers1. My recap of the most exciting @aafexpress game in their short history. More on @LocalMemphis:https://t.co/gTeqxU6yTh pic.twitter.com/wbbOFRAfkI — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) March 25, 2019

I can’t say I’m surprised to see Manziel not starting. He was solid in very limited action against the Birmingham Iron, but Silvers led them to the win.

It’d be a pretty bad look if they ditched him after one game that ended in a victory. Yet Manziel is absolutely waiting in the wings, and you can guarantee that they’re going to continue feeding him snaps.

He’s the biggest draw in the AAF right now, and it’s not even close.

The reality of the situation is that the Alliance of American Football wants Johnny Football playing. The Express are playing on CBS next Saturday, and you can guarantee the Texas A&M Heisman winner will take plenty of snaps in that game.

A nationally televised game? Yeah, they’re going want Manziel plastered all over the place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

Tune in this Saturday on Bleacher Report Live at 2 p.m. EST. to see how many reps Manziel gets. I’m guessing that it’ll be a solid amount.

Go, Johnny, go!