Smollett Reaps Social Media Whirlwind From Liberals And Conservatives As #LiberalPrivilege Trends On Twitter

The fact that Chicago prosecutors declined to pursue charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself has many crying foul on Twitter.

The hashtags #liberalprivilege and #blackprivilege were all over the social media network Tuesday as First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats made the decision to drop Smollett’s charges, based largely on the fact that the “Empire” actor agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bond and did two days of “volunteer service” with Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit group.

While the decision enraged Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who reportedly was “furious” after finding out his “rock solid” case was out the window, it also didn’t sit well in Twitterland. (RELATED: That Time Jussie Smollett Called Trump Supporters ‘Clowns’ And A ‘National Disgrace’)

“As a former Police Officer, Jussie Smollett getting away with committing 16 felonies has me so pissed off right now,” Turning Point USA’s Brandon Tatum tweeted with the hashtag #blackprivilege. “All that hard work investigating a fake crime he stage and paid for. The amount of taxpayer resources and manpower that was wasted is sickening.”

As a former Police Officer, Jussie Smollett getting away with committing 16 felonies has me so pissed off right now All that hard work investigating a fake crime he stage and paid for. The amount of tax payer resources and man power that was wasted is sickening#blackprivilege — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) March 26, 2019

Former Obama chief strategist David Axelrod criticized prosecutors for seeming disingenuous.

Hate crimes are loathsome. Faking them is insidious and shouldn’t be excused. Despite Smollett’s denials, nothing the prosecutor said in dismissing the case supports that. If prosecutors have evidence that contradicts the indictment THEY brought, they should share it today. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 26, 2019

Even Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell seemed confused:

I’m about to go on @FoxNews w/ @marthamaccallum to discuss #MuellerReport, and I’m not making this up, but the segment before mine is outrage over #Smollett charges being dropped. Perhaps it’s possible we can all know what happened but the conduct doesn’t meet criminal standard? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 26, 2019

Black Conservative Federation president Diante Johnson used the #liberalprivilege hashtag to note: “Money talks huh? If he was white and anti-Obama there would be protest[s] all over the country right now.”

And plenty more followed:

Did Jesse Smollett just single handedly KILL White Privilege? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 26, 2019

#LiberalPrivilege IS ALL TOO REAL. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) March 26, 2019

Can someone explain to me how white privilege resulted in a black gay man blatantly fabricating a hate crime and facing no punishment for it whatsoever? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 26, 2019

There are 500+ gun murders each year in Chicago Jussie Smollet’s lies misled valuable police officers off the case for weeks while gun violence continued to escalate How many people died because of his lie? Where is the Justice? No punishment for felonies? A national disgrace — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2019

WHAT IN THE HELL!!!! #JussieSmollett #LiberalPrivilege — Activist Peter Boykin #LGBexit Campaign Founder (@peterboykin) March 26, 2019

Wait I might be wrong

Instead of #LiberalPrivilege

Maybe it’s #GayPrivillage Just read more Leftist Gay media #FakeNews covering it up This is why we must #Runaway#LGBexit All charges against Jussie Smollet have been dropped https://t.co/2wYfS8t6MB via @lgbtqnation — Activist Peter Boykin #LGBexit Campaign Founder (@peterboykin) March 26, 2019

Can Michael Flynn get some of the Jussie Smollett privilege? A decorated war hero was entrapped by the feds and now faces $5 million in legal fees for a meaningless process crime Meanwhile Jussie committed 16 felonies and gets off totally clean This is a total injustice — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2019

I wonder how the people sitting in prison right now for simple possession of marijuana feel about Jussie Smollett getting off the hook — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 26, 2019

The SA Office & prosecutor who dropped charges against #jussiesmolett must be investigated. This is bigger than a confused low-life actor. Smollett smeared whites & Trump voters. And he almost started a race riot. These racial hoaxes & lies keep blacks on Democrat’s plantation. — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) March 27, 2019



Finally, this Hodge Twins video says it all:



