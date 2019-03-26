Justin Bieber Responds To Criticism About His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin

Pop singer Justin Bieber defended his wife Hailey Baldwin after fans claimed he only married the model to get back at his ex, Selena Gomez.

A fan commented on his photo, saying Bieber “only married [Hailey] to get back at SG,” according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Bieber hit back with a pretty lengthy comment, denying that his marriage has anything to do with Gomez. “The fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and [sic] my ex,” Bieber wrote. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Gives Update On Mental Health, Says He’s Focused On Repairing His ‘Deep-Rooted’ Issues)

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a special place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that ever happened to me period,” Bieber continued.

Bieber claimed he would not be responding to hateful messages again, but wanted to set the record straight.

“I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t even like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages,” Bieber wrote.