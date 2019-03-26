Keanu Reeves Saves The Day After Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Bakersfield

Keanu Reeves proved to be one of the good guys when he became a real-life hero after a plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield.

It all happened earlier this week, when the commercial flight the 54-year-old actor was on board from San Francisco to southern California was forced to make an emergency landing in the small town of Bakersfield, in the Central Valley, according to E! News on Tuesday.

Once the passengers had landed, they waited to hear how they would get to the final destination. And to help ease any of their fears, the "John Wick" actor did what he could to help, including asking questions, keeping people calm and giving options to stranded passengers.

A video later surfaced on social media that captured what went down. Check it out.

WATCH:

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019

In the end, Reeves stepped up to help with travel arrangements for everyone before he decided to join the group for the two-hour plus van ride to Los Angeles while entertaining them all the way, according to Bakersfield.com.

At one point in the clip, the “Speed” star can be heard sharing information with his fellow riders about California history and playing some country music from the area, just doing whatever he could to make their situation a whole lot more bearable. And clearly it was.

“It’s population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation,” Reeves is overheard stating.

We have to admit, this was pretty great of the guy and definitely puts the star in our small but worthy list of good guys in Hollywood.