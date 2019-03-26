Kimmel Aims Jokes At CNN After Mueller Collusion Dud

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called findings of the Mueller report a “victory” for the administration in his opening monologue Monday night.

“[Special counsel] Robert Mueller and his 13 angry Democrats did not come to a conclusion of collusion, according to [President Donald] Trump’s newly appointed attorney general,” said Kimmel, a frequent critic of Trump.

“Deep down, didn’t we know Trump probably didn’t collude with Russia because he could never pull that off? And even if he did collude, it probably would have been by accident,” he said.

“Trump got into the White House the same way [actress] Lori Loughlin got her kid into [the University of Southern California],” he joked.

Kimmel said cable networks were “scrambling” over the weekend and chided CNN for its “weird” reaction after waiting two years for the report to be published. He pointed to a tweet the cable network posted, which described Trump as being “bathed in golden light” the evening of the report’s release. Kimmel asked if Judy Blume, noted author of adolescent coming-of-age books, had written the passage.

The comic, an outspoken liberal, boasted in 2018 that most late-night show hosts are liberal because the job requires “a measure of intelligence,” according to The Washington Times. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel: Conservatives Are Too Dumb To Be Talk Show Hosts)

Kimmel is active in Democratic politics and headlined an event in September 2018 with Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti that also featured DJ Khaled and raised $1.5 million for Democratic campaigns, according to CBS. The Las Vegas Sun reported that he appeared in November 2018 with Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.

