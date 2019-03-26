Media Desperate To Save Credibility, Avenatti Creepier Than Previously Thought

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s released his greatly anticipated report, which cleared President Donald Trump of collusion and obstruction while exposing so much of the press as frauds.

Meanwhile, journalists are scrambling to try to save what’s left of their reputations while trying to convince their audiences that they weren’t lied to for two years.

It’s fun to watch. Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison, and Barbra Streisand has no problem with the prospect of Michael Jackson having molested children. You can’t make it up.

Listen to the show:

The New York Times ran two stories yesterday about how the Mueller Report cleared the president and upset liberals in the process. One was about how the media is coping with the news that they’ve been wrong this whole time, which is a very generous assessment. The other is how non-media liberals were dealing with Mueller, a man they’d put on prayer candles, letting them down by reporting that the president is not an agent of a foreign government. They are both hilarious and pathetic.

Former CIA Director John Brennan returned to MSNBC to declare himself innocent of having lied about the president. Instead, Brennan said he was misinformed. Maybe he got his information from MSNBC and CNN? We have the audio.

Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels and a guy who appeared on CNN and MSNBC more times last year than many people who work for the networks, was charged bi-costally yesterday with extortion in New York and embezzlement in California, among other charges. If you ever doubted the existence of karma, wonder no more — the man who helped accuse Brett Kavanaugh of running gang-rape parties in high school could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Barbra Streisand took the rare position of defending Michael Jackson from charges of child molestation, not by denying he did it, but by saying it was no big deal because the alleged victims had fun and survived. Seriously. You have to hear the story to believe it, and we have it all.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.